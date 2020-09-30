Unlock 5 Guidelines Latest News: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for unlock 5 and said the states and UTs have been given powers to take decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner. Also Read - Unlock 5: Centre Issues Guidelines, Allows Multiplexes to Open With up to 50% Capacity From Oct 15

"For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation," the MHA said in the guidelines.

1) The MHA said that the online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged in all schools.

2) The further added that where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

3) The Centre said students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

4) In the guidelines, it said that the states /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions. The SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

5) Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

6) Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.