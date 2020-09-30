International Flights Latest News: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for Unlock 5 and said the international air travel will continue to remain shut except those which were permitted by the Centre. Also Read - MHA Issues Unlock 5 Guidelines: Here Are the Protocols for Social Gatherings

"The international air travel, except those permitted by MHA, continues to remain shut," the MHA said in the fresh order.

Soon after the Unlock 5 guidelines were out, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order and extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till October 31.

However, the DGCA said that the ban will not apply to international all-cargo and international scheduled flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 3151 October, 2020. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with Kenya and Bhutan for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

Till September 17, India had formed such arrangements with 13 countries — Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.