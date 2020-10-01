Unlock 5 in Jharkhand: A day after the Central government issued guidelines for Unlock 5, the Jharkhand government on Thursday night allowed places of worship to open outside the containment zones in the state from October 8. Also Read - Schools, Multiplexes, Religious Places Won’t Open in Odisha Till Oct 31; State Issues Guidelines

Issuing guidelines, the state government said that Durga Puja will be permitted this year only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Classes Start in Uttarakhand? Govt Asks Officials For Feedback

In the fresh order, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said the relaxations in opening the places of worship were announced in the wake of the upcoming festive season. Also Read - Unlock 5: Punjab Orders More Relaxations; Lifts Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown as COVID Cases Decline

However, no other relaxations were announced in the ‘Unlock-5’ notification, which will remain in force till October 31.

The government limited the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals to 4 feet, and said that no lighting or extravagant decorations would be allowed, as per the order.

The order from the state government said that the public will not be allowed to visit or participate in the community puja pandals, which should be small in size. Separate guidelines will be issued for performing the rituals.

Further, processions for immersing idols have also been prohibited. No relaxations were also given on the burning of Ravana effigies on Dussehra.

(With inputs from PTI)