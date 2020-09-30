Unlock 5 Guidelines: Issuing fresh guidelines for the next phase of unlocking, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed certain activities such as functioning of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with 50% seating capacity from October 15. Also Read - Unlock 5: International Air Travel, Except Those Permitted by MHA, to Remain Shut Till Oct 31

However, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will have to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Centre, meanwhile, said Business to Business exhibitions will also be permitted to open from October 15, for which SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

However, the MHA has asserted that these activities will only be allowed in areas outside Containment Zones. And the the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in Containment Zones till October 31.

What’s Allowed?

1) Multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity.

2) Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

3) Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

4) Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

5) There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

6) Opening of Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions allowed to open after Oct 15.

What’s Not Allowed?

1) Scheduled international flight operations will continue to remain shut till October 31.

2) Entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed till month-end.

3) Lockdown will be strictly implemented in the Containment Zones till October 31.

4) In containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and non-essential activities will not be allowed.