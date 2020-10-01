Punjab Lockdown News: With the coronavirus cases declining, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered more relaxations in the states and lifted night curfew. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools in Delhi Yet to Get Orders to Reopen

Issuing guidelines, the chief minister’s office said that the state government has withdrawn Sunday lockdown and directed the DGP to strictly enforce wearing of masks and other safety norms. Also Read - Unlock 5 Guidelines Out: What Has Changed From Unlock 4.0? | Explained

“Amid declining Covid cases and deaths, CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders a slew of relaxations, including lifting of night curfew and end to Sunday lockdown, while directing the DGP to strictly enforce wearing of masks and other safety norms,” Punjab Chief Minister’s Office said. Also Read - School Reopening News: West Bengal to Take Decision on Opening of Schools After Mid-November

As per the updates from the CMO, the other relaxations announced by CM include increasing the limit for marriage functions and funerals to 100 in the state, in line with Centre’s guidelines, as well as easing limit of 3 persons in a car and 50% capacity in buses, subject to condition of windows being open.

On the issue of reopening of schools and educational institutions, which the Centre had left to the states to decide after October 15, the chief minister said the final decision will be announced after due deliberations between the Home Secretary and the Education Department.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting to review the Covid situation in the state. While the overall corona cases are declining, the chief minister, however, expressed concern over the increase in cases in rural areas.

The state on Wednesday recorded 47 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll in the state to 3,406, while 1,435 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,13,886.

Seven fatalities were reported in Hoshiarpur, six in Ludhiana, five each in Jalandhar and Mohali and four each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur.

Three deaths were reported in Rupnagar, two each in Amritsar, Ferozepur and Sangrur and one death each was registered in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Moga, Muktsar, SBS Nagar and Patiala.

Amritsar reported 167 new cases of the infection, Ludhiana 163, Jalandhar 143, Mohali 123, Patiala 96 and Bathinda 90 besides other districts.