Unlock 5 in Uttarakhand: Going in line with the Central government's Unlock 5 guidelines, the Uttarakhand government on Friday issued guidelines allowing opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones from October 15.

In the guidelines, the state government said that the entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15 for which the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Union health ministry shall be strictly adhered to.

The state government also added that the current ceiling of 100 people gathering for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions can be removed outside containment zones after October 15.

However, not more than 200 people will be allowed to gather in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity.

Moreover, wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory for people.

The state government further added that a decision in respect to re-opening of schools in a graded manner after October 15 shall be taken by the state’s education department.

All asymptomatic inbound people travelling from other countries to Uttarakhand shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal — smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. prior to their journey and follow the SOPs issued by the home ministry from time to time.

However, the lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)