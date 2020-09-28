Unlock 5 latest News: With the Unlock 4 of the Central government coming to an end this month, a number of states across the country want to open their tourist destinations for visitors from next month. This is done to revive the tourism industry which is being worst affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Grand Salute! This Elderly Odisha Man Has Been Teaching Children Under a Tree Without Fees For Over 75 Years

Arunachal Pradesh Also Read - Unlock 5: Maharashtra Likely to Start Dine-in Services at Restaurants From Oct, to Issue SOPs Soon

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that his state will reopen for tourists after October. Also Read - SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released on samsodisha.gov.in; Check Your Rank Here

Saying that the tourism sector being affected severely in the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it has also affected the livelihood of thousands of people and dented the state’s revenue.

“Tourism is one major source of revenue and employment. Keeping all considerations in mind, we will be re-opening the sector. If everything goes well, after October we will be open to visitors,” he said.

Odisha

On the other hand, the Odisha government is also planning to open the state tourism from October. Issuing a statement, Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi said his department has prepared a master plan to promote various destinations in the state to attract tourists.

“We have decided to reopen all the tourist spots from October with strict adherence to health safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. However, he did not mention the date for reopening of tourist destinations.

Moreover, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all precautionary measures have been taken for the health safety of travellers, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Sunday had said that his administration would do whatever possible to promote tourism in the Union Territory and will open it from October.

In this critical time with the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, tourism is the most adversely hit sector across the globe. Whatever is possible to promote tourism (in Ladakh) keeping in view the guidelines of COVID-19 pandemic shall be done, he said.

The Lt Governor also handed over various items for the cleanliness drive to the representatives of different participating localities.