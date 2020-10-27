Unlock 6.0 Guidelines Latest News: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, saying the guideline issued during Unlock 5 to continue till September 30. Also Read - Centre Modifies COVID-19 Guidelines For Elections, Allows Political Rallies 'With Immediate Effect'

In the fresh order, the MHA said that restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods will not be there.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements," the MHA said in the order.

However, the MHA said that the lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till November 30.

The Central government in the Unlock 5 guidelines which it used last month had allowed reopening of cinema halls, swimming pools for sports training and gatherings with restrictions.