Live Updates

    Coronavirus LIVE: Spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

    Unlock 1, Day 1 LIVE: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting to be held today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (Prime Minister’s residence).

    Unlock 1 in Gautam Budh Nagar: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Extension area.Guatam Budh Nagar district administration yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, ‘source of infection in 42% of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi’.

New Delhi: With over 1.90 cases, India has surpassed France’s coronavirus count and climbed to seventh from the ninth position in list of worst-affected COVID-19 nations. The country has registered 1,90,535 coronavirus cases till today. Meanwhile, the government’s three-phase plan to end 67-day long nationwide lockdown kicks in from today. Also Read - Already Battling Cancer, India Boxing Legend Dingko Singh Now Tests Positive For Coronavirus

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Unlock I: Delhi-Gurgaon Border Opens For Commuters; Movement For Noida, Ghaziabad Still Sealed

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated to another country, according to the health ministry. “Thus, around 47.76 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said. Also Read - Unlock 1 Begins Today: Will Salons, Parlours Open? What About Shopping Malls? -- Your Answers Here

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 371,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,165,181, while the death toll increased to 371,995, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.