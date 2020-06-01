







Load More

New Delhi: With over 1.90 cases, India has surpassed France’s coronavirus count and climbed to seventh from the ninth position in list of worst-affected COVID-19 nations. The country has registered 1,90,535 coronavirus cases till today. Meanwhile, the government’s three-phase plan to end 67-day long nationwide lockdown kicks in from today. Also Read - Already Battling Cancer, India Boxing Legend Dingko Singh Now Tests Positive For Coronavirus

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Unlock I: Delhi-Gurgaon Border Opens For Commuters; Movement For Noida, Ghaziabad Still Sealed

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated to another country, according to the health ministry. “Thus, around 47.76 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said. Also Read - Unlock 1 Begins Today: Will Salons, Parlours Open? What About Shopping Malls? -- Your Answers Here

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 371,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,165,181, while the death toll increased to 371,995, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.