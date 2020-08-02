Unlock 3 in Arunachal Pradesh: As the month-long complete lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh government is planning to unlock the state with relaxing restrictions in non-containment zones. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Assam: Night Curfew, Weekend Shutdown to Continue; Inter-district Travel Allowed on 2 Days in Week

A part of the Unlock 3, the state government has decided to open market complex, shops and other business establishments to operate for nine hours, six days a week.

These announcements were made by state Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday. He said that the state government has approved a new set of guidelines which will be in place from Monday till August-end.

As per updates, curbs will be lifted in the non- containment areas of the Capital Complex — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

During this time of unlocking, the government offices outside the containment zones will be allowed to function. However, visitors won’t be entertained at these offices.

The inter-district movement of people will also be allowed only for people of non-containment zones. These restrictions, however, are not applicable on health facilities and pharmacies.

The government has also decided to allow the movement of public transport from Monday to Saturday, with fifty per cent occupancy.

The cabinet has also approved certain standard operation procedures (SoPs) for those returning to the state from other parts of the country, and lactating women. Arunachal has reported 1,673 COVID-19 cases thus far.

