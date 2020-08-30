New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday extended functioning of weekly markets in all three municipal corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Cantonment Board, on trial basis for a week till September 6. Last week, the DDMA had allowed such markets to open on a trial basis, one market per day per municipal zone, in the city for one week from August 24-30. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till Sept 30; Allows Hotels, Resorts to Open, no E-pass For Inter-district Travel

The authorities have directed officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and mandatory use of face mask at these markets.

In an order issued on August 30, Acting Chief Secretary Satya Gopal said that after reviewing the current COVID-19 situation, it was decided that one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to function on a trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6.

Weekly markets have been permitted to function from 4 pm to 10 pm and not more than two buyers are allowed to deal at any stall at one time. Weekly markets in the city were closed since March 23.

Larger gatherings will continue to be prohibited and authorities concerned have appointed ”Weekly Market Officer” to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure.