New Delhi: With an increasing number of COVID- 19 infections in the state, the Karnataka government has decided to scale up testing and extensively test those who are vulnerable. “Due to an increase in cases in the last two weeks, the government is trying to scale up testing to 15,000 to 25,000 samples per day,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Also Read - What is Dexamethasone? What Role Does it Play in Saving COVID-19 Patients

Also Read - Numbers Don't Lie: Empty Stadiums Rob Teams of Home Advantage, Bundesliga is Living Proof

People in crowded areas, pourakarmikas (civic workers), street vendors, healthcare workers, police and all other people who are in the frontline will be tested extensively, he said. Also Read - Over 10,000 New Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Breaches 3.5 Lakh-Mark | Top Developments

It has also been decided to mandatorily test all those who have symptoms of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), he said, adding that those in old containment zones will also be tested randomly to see if there is a community spread or relapse infection.

There are 71 labs in the state, of which 41 are government and 30 are private.

The Minister said COVID Care Centres will be established in order to facilitate monitoring of asymptomatic cases.

“An expert committee has been formed to give advice on the type of treatment and care required for cases in different stages.