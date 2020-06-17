



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of 15 states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir — the states where coronavirus cases are on a much higher side. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the economy is showing “green shoots” as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism where the Centre and the states are working together. Also Read - Do You Stay in a Containment Zone? Don't go to Office, Health Ministry Issues Guideline

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “undecided” about participating in a virtual meeting today after it was reported that the state has not been slotted as a speaker. Modi is holding two-day-long consultations with the chief ministers from Tuesday as the country gradually emerges out of lockdown in the backdrop of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Also Read - Unlock 1: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM Remains But Don't Stop Buses on Highways, Centre Says to States, UTs

“What is the need for attending the meeting if you are not allowed to speak … The chief minister is still undecided about attending the meeting with the prime minister,” a senior TMC leader told PTI. Also Read - Staggered Classes, Non Compulsion of Maintaining Attendance: This is How Govt is Planning to Reopen Schools, Colleges

West Bengal has been invited to the meeting but has not been slotted as one of the speakers, TMC sources said.

This has kicked off a political storm in the state with TMC criticising the union government and the BJP defending the “Centre’s decision as the right one”.

“Rail-road, air-sea, all routes have been opened. But despite this, despite our country being so populous, coronavirus infection in India has not shown the same devastating effect that it has shown in other countries,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.

“In the last few weeks, green shoots have started appearing in our economy. The power consumption, which was decreasing earlier, has started increasing now. In May, fertiliser sales have doubled compared to May last year,” Modi said.