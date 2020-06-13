New Delhi: A union of domestic helps in Mumbai, Sarva Shramik Sanghatana, which operates 19,000 domestic help in Maharashtra, has now demanded evidence from households that they are not COVID-affected before maids resume work. Also Read - Maharashtra: Some Respite on Number of COVID-19 Deaths But 3rd-highest Single-day Spike in Cases| Check Details Here

A Mumbai Mirror report said the maids in Mumbai as well as in the other cities and districts of Maharashtra are facing discrimination as they are easily thought to be carriers of COVID-19.

"Anyone can be a carrier. The maids are willing to cooperate for safety measures like temperature checks, frequent hand washing and maintaining a distance. But the onus should be on both parties, not just maids," Uday Bhat, president of the union, said to Mumbai Mirror.

Domestic help were not allowed in the initial phases of lockdown in almost all states. While all other states allowed domestic help during lockdown 4.0, Maharashtra was the last state to allow the same. The residents’ welfare associations, meanwhile, created raised objections to allow domestic help inside housing societies.