Bihar Lockdown News: As the lockdown imposed in the state has come to an end on August 16, the Bihar government is likely to make major announcement today on whether it is extending the lockdown or unlocking the state for economic activities. Also Read - Meghalaya Lockdown News: Night Curfew in East Khasi Hills District Extended Till Aug 24

On July 30, the state government had extended the lockdown in the state till August 16, 2020 to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - School Reopening News: This State to Take Final Decision on Resuming Normal Classes After August 25

Issuing the guidelines, the state had imposed lockdown in district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas from August 1 to 16. Also Read - 23 Arrested in Goa Rave Party Held Amid Pandemic

The state had said that the government offices will work with 50 per cent strength. Commercial and private offices were asked to open with 50 per cent capacity.

It is believed that the state government will issue the new guidelines related to the lockdown at any time today. It is also believed that the government will not allow educational institutions, including school and college, to reopen at this time.

The development comes as the state on Sunday recorded 2,187 cases, taking the total tally to 1.04 lakh. With 22 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the state went up to 537.

Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each).

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Patna, four in Gaya, two each in East Champaran and Rohtas and one each in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran and Siwan districts.

Patna has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 101, followed by Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (37), Rohtas (28), Munger (26) and Nalanda (23).

Six districts — Gaya, Katihar, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran — have registered more than 3,000 cases each.