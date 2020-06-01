New Delhi: India jumped two notches up on the global coronavirus charts and become the seventh worst-hit country due to COVID-19 as the number of coronavirus cases in inched closer to 1.90 lakh cases. The Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker claimed that India stood at seventh position after US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy. Also Read - Coronavirus: Cases in Pakistan Rise Above 69,470; Death Toll Nears 1,500-mark

As per the WHO tracker, the US is the worst-hit country in terms of cases. It has nearly 17,16,078 infections, followed by Germany–1,81,482, Turkey– 1,63,103 and Iran– 1,48,950.

Earlier on Sunday, India had witnessed the sharpest spike of 8,380 cases in a single day, following which the country's total case count of novel coronavirus mounted to 1,82,143. Of the total cases 89,995 are active cases, while 86,984 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll crossed the 5,000 mark and reached 5,164 with 193 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the country is recorded at 47.75 per cent, while the death rate is 2.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, Unlock 1–meant to ease restrictions on businesses and other daily aspect of life, will begin from Monday. Various state governments yesterday issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines including economic activities while extending the lockdown till June 30 with relaxations.