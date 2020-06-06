New Delhi: In line with the guidelines issued by the Centre, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has allowed hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to resume operations from June 8, but with certain conditions. Notably, all the economic activities across the country are closed since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Haryana News: Shopping Malls Except in Faridabad, Gurugram Can Reopen; Restaurants at 50% Capacity

Issuing fresh guidelines, Rajasthan Home Secretary Rajeeva Swarup diretced restaurants and clubs to ensure six feet distance in seating arrangements. “Fast food outlets with standing table arrangement should ensure distance of at least eight feet between tables and not more than two guests on a table”, he added. Also Read - Soon After CM Kejriwal's Warning, Delhi Govt Files an FIR Against Private Hospital For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Norms

Hotels, hospitality units and shopping malls in the state have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Home ministry. Also Read - Delhi Capitals' Pacer Kagiso Rabada Rues IPL Postponement, Clears Air Around His On-field Aggression

On opening of religious places, the Rajasthan government said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on the same. The panel will give its suggestions following which a decision will be taken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.

The panel will include the superintendent of police and chief medical and health officer as well as religious leaders, chief mahants and trustees. “We are proud that everyone fully supported the administration and the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan remained under control. It is appreciated all over the country,” the chief minister claimed.