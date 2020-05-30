New Delhi: Before every extension of lockdown, there goes a heavy session of speculations. This time — before lockdown 4.0 made way for lockdown 5.0 — it was speculated that the state governments will get more rights to decide on the relaxations and the restrictions. In fact, the state governments too must have got such an idea after their interaction with home minister Amit Shah as several states went ahead to announce relaxations and restriction on their own before a month-long lockdown was announced by the Centre. For example, the West Bengal government had announced the opening of the religious places from June 1. The Madhya Pradesh government announced an extension of the lockdown till June 15. Also Read - Working From Office in Lockdown 5.0? Follow These Guidelines

But the Centre had the last laugh.

1. This (un)lock period has three phases.

2. Phase 1: Religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be opening from June 8.

3. Phase 2: In this phase, schools can open but only after consultations with the stakeholders. The decision will be taken in the month of July.

4. Phase 3: In this phase metro, international travel, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will open. But based on the assessment of the ground situation.

5. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for inter-state or intra-state movement of people and goods.

6. Night curfew timings reduced to 9 PM to 5 AM from 7 PM to 7 AM.

7. Local authorities will issue directives pertaining to their zones.

8. Containment zones get no relaxations, apart from essential services.

9. Compulsory face cover in public places will be mandatory.

10. The other norms of social distancing, work from home, no crowding will continue as before.