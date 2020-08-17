New Delhi: The launch of an unmanned space mission-which was planned for December 2020-under phase 1 of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious ‘Gaganyaan’ project, is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sources have revealed. Also Read - From Idlis to Moong Dal Halwa: Here's What Gaganyaan Astronauts Will Get to Eat in Space

Reportedly, the likely delay in the mission was recently conveyed to the Space Mission, which is the space agency's top policy-making body. It is headed by ISRO chairman and Department of Space Secretary K Sivan.

Notably, the said unmanned mission is one of two such missions which were to be launched ahead of the planned launch of 'Gaganyaan'-India's maiden human spaceflight-in December 2021, nearly eight months before the country completes 75 years of its independence, on August 15, 2022.

The second unmanned mission, meanwhile, was planned for June 2021.

‘Gaganyaan’ was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in 2018, with an aim to coincide with the country’s 75 years of independence in 2022. The mission aims to send a three-member crew to space for a period of five to seven days by 2022.

Accordingly, Indian astronauts were sent to Russia to train for the mission. Their training had to be halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has resumed since. The launch of ‘Gaganyaan’, hence, is scheduled to go ahead as planned, in December 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)