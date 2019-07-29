New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday was up in arms over the Unnao incident that left the woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, critically injured while her mother and aunt died.

The car that the survivor was travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav told ANI, “We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will raise the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MPs will raise the issue in the House also.”

Six Congress MPs have also given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘accident of Unnao rape victim showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government.’

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has said if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants, his government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Rae Bareli accident in which two were killed, while the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

The survivor and lawyer Mahendra Singh have been on life support system since the Sunday accident. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said the rape survivor had been given three personal security guards but she told them to stay back since there was no room in the car.

He said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of an accident since the truck was coming at a high speed. He said that eye witness accounts had also been recorded.

Meanwhile, it has been found that the registration plate of the truck had been painted black which indicates a larger conspiracy in the matter.