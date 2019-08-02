New Delhi: The CBI team probing the Unnao gangrape case has sought details of people who have visited key accused ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in prison so far.

The investigating agency has been given seven days by the Supreme Court to conclude probe into the car crash that severely injured the survivor, her lawyer and also killed two of her aunts.

The Unnao gangrape survivor was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer and two aunts late Sunday night when her car collided with a speeding truck.

The teenage girl and her lawyer are reported to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the CBI officials have recorded statements of police officers who arrived at the accident spot and began the probe. (A team of Uttar Pradesh police ruled out any foul play in the road accident.)

The family of the Unnao gangrape survivor has accused Kuldeep Sengar of orchestrating the road accident to nip the case in the bud.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered that transferring of the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi be kept in abeyance for 15 days. The case will be heard in Lucknow till then, the apex court said.

On Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had shifted the five cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi and assigned a special judge to conduct day-to-day trials.