New Delhi: Charges of rape have been framed against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao gangrape case under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Friday passed the order on charges under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the survivor, who was brought to AIIMS Delhi continues to be critical and is on advanced life support system.

Talking to news agency IANS, an AIIMS official said, “The victim continues to be in critical condition and on advanced life support systems, while her lawyer Mahendra Singh too is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support systems.”

He said both the patients were undergoing treatment under a multidisciplinary team of doctors from the Critical Care, Orthopaedics, Trauma Surgery and Pulmonary Medicine departments.

The victim was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre Delhi on Monday from KGMC Lucknow in a critical condition while her lawyer was shifted on Tuesday.

He said both the patients were under the treatment of a team of doctors and their conditions were being monitored 24 hours.

With IANS inputs