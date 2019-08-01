New Delhi: In the middle of the Supreme Court ordering transfer of five cases related to the Unnao gangrape case from Uttar Prades to Delhi, it surfaced today that the teen survivor’s lawyer apprehending threat to his life, had on July 15 written to the Unnao District Magistrate, seeking a weapon’s license.

In the letter, he stated, “I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future.”

In a letter dated 15th July, Mahendra Singh, lawyer of Unnao rape survivor, wrote to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. Letter states, “I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future.” pic.twitter.com/tM1wUVdUkQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2019

Mahendra Singh, the Unnao gangrape survivor’s lawyer is now battling for his life along with the teenage girl after they were critically injured in a car crash while travelling to Rae Bareli on Sunday night. The car crash also killed the teenage girl’s two aunts who were travelling with them.

Meanwhile, Devendra Singh, brother of lawyer Mahendra Singh, has said that he has photographic evidence of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar‘s men stalking his house and intimidating the family.

Showing the photographs, Devendra Singh said that Manoj Sengar (the MLA’s bother) and Hari Pal Singh, an accused in the car crash conspiracy, were seen outside his house.

“They would send messages asking my brother to back off from the case. We sent the letters with these photographic evidences to the Chief Justice of India, the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and the UP Director General of Police (DGP) on July 12 but did not get any response,” he said.

Devendra Singh added that the rape survivor had sent over 33 letters to concerned officials in the past year, claiming a threat to her life but no one had even taken cognizance of the same.

Meanwhile, the accused MLA’s relative said the photographs were old and were now being used to take mileage.

With IANS inputs