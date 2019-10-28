New Delhi: Unnao rape prime accused and debarred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar were granted 72-hour parole on Monday to attend the cremation of their younger brother Manoj Singh Sengar who died in Delhi two days ago after suffering a heart attack.

Kuldeep Sengar, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was brought to Unnao earlier today, while his brother Atul, lodged in Lucknow jail, will also be taken to Unnao. The cremation will take place in the afternoon.

Manoj was one of the nine accused in the Unnao rape survivor road accident case on July 28, who was travelling in a car in Uttar Pradesh’ Rae Bareli district with two of her aunts and her lawyer when a truck rammed into the car head-on. Her aunts died on the spot, while the Unnao survivor suffered grave injuries. The victim also had to be airlifted from a Lucknow hospital to be brought to AIIMS in Delhi for better care.

According to reports, Manoj was rushed to the Maulana Azad Medical College early Saturday around 2:30 AM after he complained of restlessness and chest pain. He died shortly after being brought to the hospital. He was in Delhi pursuing the case of his brother, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here.

The CBI had charged Kuldeep and Manoj Sengar among the nine-accused under sections of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation of the IPC.

The case gained headlines as the then minor Unnao case survivor threatened to self-immolate outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence last year to get the probe into the case going. Her father was allegedly assaulted in prison the next day and he died after suffering several injuries.

Subsequently, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sent to judicial custody following the intervention of the Allahabad High Court. However, in its first chargesheet in the ongoing case, submitted earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), indicated that the collision was an accident and not a plot hatched by Sengar.

Meanwhile, a heavy force deployment has been made in Unnao and in Makhi village, which is the ancestral home of the Sengar family.