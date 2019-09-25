New Delhi: After two months of treatment at AIIMS, rape survivor of the Unnao gangrape case who was hospitalised after being involved in the car accident allegedly orchestrated by rape accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was on Wednesday discharged and shifted to a residential accommodation on the orders of the Delhi Court.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma of the Delhi Court issued a slew of directions for protection of the Unnao survivor and her family who were targetted in the car accident in July. The court had on Tuesday directed the CRPF responsible for the survivor’s safety to shift her along with her mother, two sisters and her brother to temporary accommodation in the hostel of the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for the subsequent week.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 15 more days to complete investigation in the accident case which involved the Unnao rape survivor, her family members and lawyer.

Appearing before the SC on Wednesday morning, CBI Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time from the Bench comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose saying that the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor is still unconscious and his statement is yet to be recorded.

The survivor’s mother had discussed with the Judge about their relocation arrangements and sought permission to live in Delhi as they feared threat to their life and liberty if they go back to their native village in Unnao district, the lawyer said after in-camera proceedings.

On July 28, the Unnao rape survivor was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after suffering serious head injuries and multiple fractures following an accident after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. The accident also claimed the lives of two of her aunts and has left her lawyer in critical condition.