New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) an extension of time to submit a status report on the investigation of the car accident in connection with Unnao gangrape case.

The accused on trial moved the apex court claiming that he was not being given time to cross-examine witness statements, which is bound to result in an unfair trial. The Supreme Court will hear the case next on September 6.

The probe agency had visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi earlier today to record the statement of the Unnao rape victim in connection to the recent road accident which has been suspected as an orchestrated attack by the key accused, ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

The victim, who was brought to the hospital in critical condition, has shown progress and has been shifted to the general ward, AIIMS officials said.

If reports are to be believed, the CBI is said to be close at concluding the investigation in the accident case related to the Unnao victim. Top CBI sources have said that they will present the final status report in the coming weeks.

The CBI has assigned 20 additional officers to probe into the matter, raising the total strength to 25. The investigating team had conducted raids at 17 places across Uttar Pradesh, including Sitapur jail where Kuldeep Sengar was held at the time of the accident.

The Unnao rape survivor had suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures on July 28 after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. The accident also claimed the lives of two of her aunts.

Sengar was accused by the then minor girl of allegedly gangraping her at his house in 2017. The victim even tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in April last year, claiming inaction in the investigation of the rape case.