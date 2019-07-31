New Delhi: In the latest development, among those booked for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy against the Unnao gangrape survivor, there is one Arun Singh, the son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 20 more people, apart from BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the key accused in the Unnao gangrape case.

The accused Arun Singh is the son-in-law of Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh, Ranvendra Pratap Singh aka Dhunni Bhaiyya.

He is the Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Research in the Yogi Adityanath government and a BJP MLA from Husainganj in Fatehpur. Arun Singh, close to Kuldeep Sengar (key accused), is a block pramukh from Nawabganj in Unnao.

This move comes after the survivor met with a car accident on Sunday while travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer and two relatives. The accident killed the rape victim’s two aunts, including one who was a witness to the crime, while the girl and her lawyer are battling for life.

The rape victim, who had accused Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer and two relatives when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

The truck that crashed into the car in Rae Bareli belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader from Fatehpur.

The CBI team has already collected the relevant case documents and other details from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

