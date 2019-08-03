Lucknow: In another development in Unnao rape survivor’s accident case, a special court on Saturday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a 3-day remand custody of the accused truck driver and cleaner.

The Unnao district administration has also cancelled three arms licences of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case. Sengar had a gun, a rifle and a revolver registered in his name.

District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey ordered the cancellation of Sengar’s arms licences following a plea from the rape survivor’s family in this regard.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case and is currently lodged in a jail in UP.

Sengar was accused in the gang-rape case in April 2018 and was arrested and sent to jail thereafter. At present, the case is being heard by the CBI court.

The CBI team probing the Unnao gangrape case had on Friday sought details of people who have visited key accused ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in prison so far.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday succumbed to immense public pressure and expelled four-time legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is under scanner for an alleged attempt to kill the woman he was accused of raping in Unnao in 2017.