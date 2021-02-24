New Delhi: Over a week after the bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found in the family’s agricultural field in Unnao district, the 17-year-old cousin, who was found in an unconscious state has recorded her statement before a magistrate. According to the police, the victim told them that she and her cousins were allegedly poisoned by 28-year-old Vinay, who was arrested last Friday. She, however, denied any sexual assault attempt on her, added police. Also Read - Unnao: Murder Case Lodged, Cremation of 2 Dalit Girls to be Held Today

SP Anand Kulkarni said the girl's statement was recorded on Tuesday morning. He said the girl in her statement said Vinay and his friend had come to the field on the day of the incident. At that time, she and the two other girls were collecting fodder for cattle.

Vinay offered some snacks, which the girls refused. On this, Vinay gave them water. After drinking it, they fell unconscious," said the girl. Kulkarni said the girl in her statement said the accused did not indulge in sexual assault. According to police, the accused gave some pesticide mixed with water to the three girls.

The girl, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur, has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition. She was taken off ventilator support two days back.

Three minor girls — aged 17, 16 and 13 — were found in an unconscious state in an agriculture field in the Babuhara village under Asoha police station area by the locals. The three were rushed to hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

The 17-year-old girl was rushed to a district hospital in Unnao and later referred to a private hospital. Earlier on Friday, police achieved a breakthrough and arrested two people in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls.