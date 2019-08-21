New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable accused in the custodial death of Unnao rape survivor’s father approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to appeal against the framing of charges against him.

UP Police Constable Amir Khan, one of the accused, was charged for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor’s father and in a case of possession of illegal arms.

However, Khan claimed that he has been wrongly framed by clubbing the two cases as one was a Sessions triable and the other was Magisterial triable case.

Khan was accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 166 (public servant disobeying the law with intent to cause injury to any person) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 13, the trial court had expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in the Unnao rape victim’s road accident. Earlier, the BJP MLA was booked for the horrific rape in Unnao that left her critically injured.

The court had framed the accused of punishable offences under Section 302 (murder), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 193 (false evidence) of the IPC as well as under Section 25 of the Arms Act.