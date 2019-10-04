New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Unnao rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet accusing three men of kidnapping and gangraping the woman in 2017.

“The woman was gangraped by the men on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor. She was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4 at his residence”, the probe agency claimed in its chargesheet, filed before district judge Dharmesh Sharma in Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court.

The three men named in the CBI chargesheet are Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All the three accused are out on bail. Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, a co-accused in the case. He had allegedly lured the woman to Sengar’s residence on June 4.

The court has listed the matter for October 10 as the investigation agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution case

Last week, the rape survivor, who was critically injured in a road accident allegedly orchestrated by rape accused Sengar, was discharged and shifted to a residential accommodation on the orders of the Delhi Court.

On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Both her aunts died in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.