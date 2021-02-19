Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, reported news agencies quoting a senior official. One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, said police. Another victim in the case is battling for life at a hospital. Also Read - With Father Dead & Mother in Mental Hospital, 14-Year-Old Boy Adopted by Meerut Police Station

"Vinay and a teenager have been held in connection with the case. The matter is a fallout of one-sided love affair. The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls," Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the last rites of the two teenage girls found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area were performed amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Three girls — aged 16, 15 and 14 — were found in the field by some villagers on Wednesday night. They had left their home to bring fodder for cattle.

Apart from Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police have slapped Section 201 against the accused for causing disappearance of evidence on a complaint of a victim’s father, police said.

Accused Vinay (man with covered face in the photo) said that he tried to stop other two girls from drinking the water, but in vain. When the girls fainted, he panicked and fled the spot: IG Laxmi Singh on Unnao incident pic.twitter.com/gUda64iFFR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2021

BSP legislators walk out of UP Assembly over Unnao deaths

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators walked out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Friday over the death of two Unnao girls, alleging that police did not take prompt action in the case. The party moved an adjournment notice with BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma alleging that police did not take any action on the day of the incident and accused the government of adopting a lax attitude.

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna gave details of the case, saying the post-mortem report of the two girls has been received and no injury marks have been found on the bodies.

Six police teams have been set up for investigation into the case and the government is with families of the victims, Khanna said.

But Verma expressed dissatisfaction over Khanna’s reply and staged a walkout with his party MLAs.

(With inputs from news agencies)