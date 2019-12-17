New Delhi: In a latest such incident, a 23-year-old woman from Unnao attempted suicide by setting herself on fire after a 25-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting her for 10 years, was granted anticipatory bail in the case.’

The incident, which took place outside the Superintendent of Police’s (SP) office, came on a day a Delhi court convicted Unnao MLA and former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor in 2017.

According to reports, the woman suffered 70% burn injuries and was rushed to Kanpur, accused Awadhesh Singh was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide.

Quoting eyewitnesses, reports further stated that drenched in kerosene, the woman arrived at the SP’s office and set herself on fire, which was doused by police officials present on the premises. The woman, Unnao SP Vikrant Veer said, was ‘critical.’

According to the police, their preliminary investigation had revealed that both the victim and the accused were from the same village in Unnao and had known each other for 10 years. In her complaint to the police, the woman had accused four persons, including the main accused and a woman, accused of entering her house, on September 30, and attacking her. The four, the woman alleged in her complaint, were pressurising her to compromise.

Following the complaint, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was filed against the four on October 2. Awadhesh Singh was granted anticipatory bail by the Allahabad High Court on November 28.

Unnao, in Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as ‘rape capital’ of the state, having witnessed 86 cases of rape this year. On December 5, a woman was set on fire by five men, including two who had sexually assaulted her last year.

She had later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.