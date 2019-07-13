Unnao (UP): There’s a new twist in the story of Unnao madarsa students who were allegedly beaten up and forced to chant Jai Sri Ram a couple of days ago.

According to Unnao Police, the CCTV footage and probe have revealed that those named in FIR were not present at the spot. “Madrasa students had an argument with one of the four people in the other group which led to a clash,” Unnao police was quoted as saying by ANI.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2019

They said that complaints of being forced to raise slogans have also not been verified, though one arrest had been made. An investigation was also underway, said police.

A couple of days ago, reports had emerged that three children from Jama Masjid Madrasa were attacked after two groups clashed on the cricket ground in Government Inter College.

Jama Masjid Maulana Naeem Misbahi that children were beaten up by some boys after they refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A report said that the kids were beaten with a cricket bat and their kurtas torn.

The Maulana added that the boys were pelted stones at, adding that the pelters had links with Bajrang Dal, an organisation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. “Children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They also pelted stones at the children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they have links with Bajrang Dal,” Misbahi had said.