New Delhi: Manoj Singh Sengar, the younger brother of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is the prime accused in the Unnao Rape Case, died in Delhi on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

Manoj was one of the nine accused in the rape survivor’s accident case. The survivor and her lawyer sustained critical injuries while two of her aunts died after the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on July 28.

According to reports, Manoj was rushed to the capital’s Maulana Azad Medical College early Saturday after he complained of restlessness and chest pain. He died shortly after being brought to the hospital. He was in Delhi pursuing the case of his brother, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here.

The Unnao case came to light after the survivor tried to immolate herself outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in April 2018. Following the intervention of the Allahabad High Court, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sent to judicial custody and new FIRs were registered against him.

After the survivor’s accident, and amid reports that she had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, claiming there was threat to her life and seeking protection, the Supreme Court took up the case and transferred all five cases related to this case outside Uttar Pradesh and ordered Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection for the girl.

Sengar, meanwhile, was shifted to Tihar.

However, in its first chargesheet in the case, submitted earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, indicated that the collision was an accident and not a plot hatched by Sengar.