New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an unprecedented and comprehensive order in the five cases connected with the Unnao gangrape case.

The court order included compensation for the victim, shifting of cases to Delhi, daily trial to be completed in 45 days, security cover for the victim’s family members, best medical treatment for the victim, completing of investigation within a fortnight by the CBI in the accident and possibility of shifting victim’s uncle to Delhi prison on security grounds.

“The trial judge to whom the cases have been earmarked will commence the trial forthwith on a day-to-day basis and will ensure completion of trial of all the five cases within 45 days from the commencement of trial”, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

Dharmesh Sharma, district judge in Tize Hazari court, will conduct the trial. The CJI got agitated on learning that charges in the cases are yet to be framed. “What is happening in this country”, he lashed out at the authorities concerned present in the court.

The Bench also awarded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim. “We direct Uttar Pradesh to pay an interim compensation and the compensation will be paid to the mother of the victim by tomorrow (Friday)”, said the court.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The apex court bench ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to compensate the girl’s family with Rs 25 lakh as interim relief.

The court has granted two weeks to conclude the investigation into the Sunday’s truck-car accident, which left the gangrape survivor and her lawyer in critical condition and her two aunts dead.

Learning about the victim’s medical condition, the court asked the family’s counsel D. Ram Krishna Reddy to ascertain the family’s views in connection with the victim’s transfer to a hospital outside Lucknow. The court was informed that the victim was receiving the best medical attention in a top hospital in Lucknow.

The court also ordered security cover for the teenage girl and her lawyer, the victim’s mother, four siblings and uncle Mahesh Singh (younger brother of the victim’s father) and the immediate family members of Singh, who lives in Makhi village in Unnao.

“Such security and protection shall be provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The commandant of the CRPF battalion in Raebareli or in any location near Raebareli where a CRPF battalion may be located, shall be responsible for providing adequate security and protection in terms of this order,” said the court after noting security threats to the victim’s family from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his henchmen.

The court asked the UP government whether the victim’s uncle should be shifted to Tihar Jail from a Raebareli jail. “The standing counsel of UP will inform the court as to whether Mahesh Singh, currently lodged in Raebareli jail, needs to be moved out on account of security reasons,” said the court.

The CJI on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the victim’s family alleging threats from Sengar’s men. The court has sought a report in seven days from the registry on the delay in placing the letter before the court.

Meanwhile, three Uttar Pradesh Police personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty.

After a year of the incident being reported, the BJP on Thursday four-time Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the key accused in the Unnao gangrape case.

Also, Devendra Singh, brother of survivor’s lawyer Mahendra Singh, claimed he has photographic evidence of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s men stalking his house and intimidating the family.

With IANS inputs