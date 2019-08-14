New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, who is accused of raping a teenage girl in Unnao, has now also been charged with the murder of her father. A court in Delhi on Tuesday framed charges against him and his brother, Atul Sengar, who is a co-accused in the case.

Meanwhile, three policemen, who were linked to the case, have been charged with murder. Sengar, who was recently expelled by the BJP, has denied all charges. The court cancelled the bail of three Uttar Pradesh police officials and sent them into custody for allegedly framing and murdering the father of the rape survivor.

The court also framed charges against Sengar and others for allegedly assaulting and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018. Charges have been framed against 10 accused.

Last month, the survivor met with an accident while on the way to Raebareli. Two of her aunts died in the accident while she and her lawyer are admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences where both are in a critical condition and are on life support system.

Framing charges against Sengar and his brother, the court said that a country-made pistol was planted on the survivor’s father and he was beaten up at the police station. The court pointed out that it was “part of a larger conspiracy to deter, silence and prevent the father from pursuing the complaint” in the rape case.

The judge said though Sengar was in Delhi, he was in touch with police officers in Unnao. The man was picked up from a road, taken to a police station and beaten up, he added.

The rape case, caught everyone’s attention when the survivor tried to commit suicide outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home. The next day, her father died in custody at a local hospital. He had been arrested following a complaint of illegal arms possession.

Hours before his death, he had been admitted to hospital with complaints of stomach pains. The man had 18 injury marks, something the Delhi court also noted while framing charges. The postmortem report said the man had died due to blood poisoning from a perforated intestine. It also listed bruises all over his body.

During the routine medical check-up, before he went to jail, he had named Atul Singh as his attacker.