New Delhi: Unnao gangrape case key accused ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with co-accused Shashi Singh, has been shifted to Tihar Jail in Delhi following Delhi Tiz Hazari Court’s order on Monday.

The duo will be produced again before the court on August 7. The accused were produced before the court after being shifted to the national capital from Sitapur jail on Sunday night.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday raided various locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Rai Bareli accident that left the Unnao rape victim battling for her life.

As he was being taken to Delhi in a police jeep, Sengar spoke to the media showing sympathy for the victim, wishing the young woman a speedy recovery. “I just pray to God to save the girl and her lawyer,” he had said.

A CBI team on Saturday questioned Sengar in Sitapur jail where he had been lodged for over a year. According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency also collected details of the people the MLA has been meeting in the prison.

The CBI has been probing if there was any conspiracy behind the accident of the rape survivor who is currently in a critical condition at a Lucknow hospital.