New Delhi: Days after Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the gruesome Unnao rape case, a Delhi court will on Friday announce his quantum of sentence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought life imprisonment for the politician, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

The counsel appearing for the rape survivor also sought adequate monetary compensation for her, along with supporting CBI’s submission.

All about the controversial case

The case came to light after a young girl threatened to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in April 2018, after police allegedly refused to register a case when she complained to them in August 2017.

In her statement, she alleged that she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. She further said that Sengar assaulted her on several occasions, confined her in his house, forced her to give up her studies and even threatened her of dire consequences if she ever raised her voice.

On July 28 this year, the car of the victim was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident after which her family had alleged foul play. A special court was also held at AIIMS Hospital to record the statement of the woman, who was admitted thereafter she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.

The woman’s father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. In the aftermath of these incidents, the woman and her family has been provided CRPF security as per the apex court’s orders.

The four-time BJP MLA from UP’s Bangermau was expelled from the party in August 2019 following the Court’s framing.