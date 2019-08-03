New Delhi: After the Supreme Court transferred all the cases related to Unnao incident outside of Uttar Pradesh, today Delhi’s Tis Hazari court issued a production warrant against rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh.

The Court has asked them to appear before it on August 5, 1230 hrs since the hearing will resume from Monday.

The Apex Court had ordered a daily trial to be completed within 45 days and completion of investigation in the accident within a fortnight by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The trial judge to whom the cases have been earmarked will commence the trial forthwith on a day-to-day basis and will ensure completion of trial of all the five cases within 45 days from the commencement of trial”, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

According to reports, the CBI officials have recorded statements of police officers who arrived at the accident spot and began the probe.

Earlier, Gogoi had pulled up the Supreme Court secretary-general and sought an explanation for the delay in placing the letter, written by Unnao rape survivor, before the court.

“This morning, I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday (Tuesday). I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens,” said Gogoi.