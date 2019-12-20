New Delhi: Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Further, the court has also ordered Sengar to pay a compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs to the victim.

The Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to assess threat perception, and offer the necessary protection along with a safe house to the victim and her family.

All about the controversial case

The case came to light after a young girl threatened to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in April 2018, after police allegedly refused to register a case when she complained to them in August 2017.

In her statement, she alleged that she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. She further said that Sengar assaulted her on several occasions, confined her in his house, forced her to give up her studies and even threatened her of dire consequences if she ever raised her voice.

On July 28 this year, the car of the victim was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident after which her family had alleged foul play. A special court was also held at AIIMS Hospital to record the statement of the woman, who was admitted thereafter she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.

The woman’s father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. In the aftermath of these incidents, the woman and her family has been provided CRPF security as per the apex court’s orders.

The four-time BJP MLA from UP’s Bangermau was expelled from the party in August 2019 following the Court’s framing.