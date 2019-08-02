Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday urged the family of Unnao rape survivor to come and settle down in Madhya Pradesh while assuring them full security, along with better treatment and education to the girl.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said in Hindi, “The victim’s family members who have decided to move out of Uttar Pradesh due to insecurity, I ask them to come and settle down in Madhya Pradesh and our government will provide them complete security.”

“We will provide better treatment and better education to the survivor. We will also arrange for the travel of the family to Delhi, where the cases have been transferred by the court. We will not let the family face any problem. Our government will take care of all responsibilities of the survivor and treat her as its daughter,” he said in another tweet.

बच्ची का हम बेहतर इलाज कराएँगे।उसकी बेहतर शिक्षा से लेकर सम्पूर्ण दायित्व हम निभायेंगे। किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कत का सामना नहीं होने देंगे।

दिल्ली केस ट्रांसफ़र होने पर आपके दिल्ली आने- जाने की भी पूर्ण व्यवस्था करेंगे।

बच्ची का प्रदेश की बेटी की तरह हम ख़याल रखेंगे।

The Chief Minister also hailed the Supreme Court order transferring all the cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi. “The Supreme Court order on the Unnao rape case is appreciable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday succumbed to immense public pressure and expelled four-time legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is under scanner for an alleged attempt to kill the woman he was accused of raping in Unnao in 2017.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case and is currently lodged in a jail in UP.

Further, the CBI team probing the Unnao gangrape case has also sought details of people who have visited key accused ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in prison so far.