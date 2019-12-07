New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh for letting criminals thrive with a “no fear” attitude as she came in support of the family of Unnao rape survivor, who succumbed to her injuries last night.

In a scathing attack at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Vadra said, “The chief minister is saying there is no place for criminals in the state, but what he has actually turned the state into, I think there is no place for women here.”

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary from UP-East, Vadra met the kin of the Unnao gangrape survivor who was set ablaze on December 5 by five men, two of whom were also accused of rape charges.

Congress party's General Secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Unnao rape victim's family, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/AFvk47E9Wq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Pointing out how the family has been tormented for nearly a year, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state.”

The 23-year-old rape survivor was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli when she was set on fire by five men outside the Sindupur village in Unnao district. The five men were identified as – Shivam Trivedi, his cousin Shubham, Shivam’s father Hari Shankar Trivedi, uncle Ram Kishore Trivedi and Umesh Bajpai.

Before succumbing to her burn injuries, the 23-year-old survivor had asked her brother to ‘save her’, and make sure that the attackers were not spared at any cost.

In her statement, the woman alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. She had filed a case against the two in March this year. Shubham was arrested but secured bail in November. Immediately after securing bail, Shubham started following and threatening her.