New Delhi: Unnao gangrape survivor and her lawyer who suffered serious injuries in a car crash last Sunday are reported to be ‘critical but in stable condition’.

The medical bulletin put out by the King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow reads that the lawyer is breathing without ventilator support whereas the teenager has contracted pneumonia and is being monitored regularly.

“The girl is on the ventilator and has contracted pneumonia due to this she’s having a fever. She’s being given medicine to regulate blood pressure,” read the statement.

The Unnao gangrape survivor was on her way to Rae Bareli along with her lawyer and two aunts late Sunday night when a speeding truck coming from the wrong side rammed their car. The car crash claimed the lives of both her aunts and critically injured the teenage girl and her lawyer.

After the accident, the family of the survivor blamed key accused now ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of plotting to kill her.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath asked the family of the Unnao rape survivor to settle down in Madhya Pradesh and assured them full security.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order transferring all the cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi, the MP CM tweeted: “The Supreme Court order on the Unnao rape case is appreciable.”

“The victim’s family members who have decided to move out of Uttar Pradesh out of insecurity, I ask them to come and settle in Madhya Pradesh and our government will provide complete them security,” Kamal Nath said.