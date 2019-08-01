New Delhi: Unnao gangrape survivor and her lawyer are recuperating well from their injuries, assured Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma while speaking to the media on Thursday.

Both the teenage survivor and her lawyer suffered massive critical injuries after the car they were travelling into Rae Bareli was hit by a speeding truck on Sunday night. Apart from the two, the teenage girl’s two aunts were also in the car that met with the accident. They succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

News agency ANI quoted Kaushal Raj Sharma, ” There is an improvement in the health condition of Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer who are admitted in King George Medical University hospital, Lucknow. Family is satisfied with the treatment being provided here.”

He added that the Uttar Pradesh government acted on the Supreme Court order that came earlier in the morning and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor’s mother.

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an unprecedented and comprehensive order in the five cases connected with the Unnao rape case.

The court order included compensation for the victim, shifting of cases to Delhi, daily trial to be completed in 45 days, security cover for the victim’s family members, best medical treatment for the victim, completing of investigation within a fortnight by the CBI in the accident and possibility of shifting victim’s uncle to Delhi prison on security grounds.