New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the shifting of Unnao rape survivor’s uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Delhi’s Tihar and deferred the hearing on airlifting the survivor and her lawyer from King George Medical College as relatives inform the court that as of now their treatment could continue in the Lucknow hospital.

Yesterday the apex court had transferred all cases related to the Unnao incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Additionally, the apex court had also demanded the presence of a “responsible officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)” in the court.

Learning about the victim’s medical condition, the court had asked the family’s counsel D Ram Krishna Reddy to ascertain the family’s views in connection with the victim’s transfer to a hospital outside Lucknow. The court was informed that the victim was receiving the best medical attention in a top hospital in Lucknow.

The court had also ordered security cover for the victim and her lawyer, the victim’s mother, four siblings and uncle Mahesh Singh (younger brother of the victim’s father) and the immediate family members of Singh, who lives in Makhi village in Unnao.

On Sunday, the victim, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Raebareli with her lawyer Singh and two aunts when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them. The rape victim and her lawyer are on life support system. Of the two aunts killed in the accident, one was witness to the crime.