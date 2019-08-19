New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation 2 more weeks to complete the investigation into the road accident involving the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer that took place last month. The top court also directed Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh as an interim compensation to the survivor’s lawyer for medical expenses.

The CBI had sought four-weeks time from the Supreme Court to complete the probe saying statements of Unnao rape case victim and her lawyer are yet to be recorded. The court was told that the victim’s lawyer continues to be in critical condition.

The rape victim was on her way to Rae bareli along with her lawyer and two aunts when a speeding truck coming from the wrong side rammed their car. The car crash claimed the lives of both her aunts and critically injured the teenage girl and her lawyer.

After the accident, the family of the survivor blamed key accused now ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of plotting to kill her.

However, Sengar had cried innocence in the case and accused Opposition parties of fabricating him in a false rape case. “I am a loyal person when I was in BJP I worked wholeheartedly… This is a conspiracy against me hatched by rival political parties… I just pray to God to save the girl and her lawyer. (Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai… sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo (Unnao rape survivor&her lawyer) thik ho jayen.)”