New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted from Lucknow and admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Care on Monday as per the apex court order. On the advice of doctors of AIIMS, a Green Corridor was created, ensuring that the passage was free throughout the journey. The ambulance which left the airport at 9 PM, reached AIIMS Trauma Care at 9.18 PM.

The victim was airlifted following a Supreme Court order that directed the Uttar Pradesh government to airlift the Unnao rape survivor for better medical treatment, provided that her treating doctors declare her fit for the transfer. The rape survivor had suffered critical injuries after her car was hit by a truck last week.

Earlier, when the apex court adjourned the issue of transferring her and her injured advocate to AIIMS to August 9, the rape survivor’s lawyer rushed to the courtroom with an update on her health status. A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose then said, “At this stage, counsel appearing for the family members of the survivor has put in an appearance and states that since the victim has developed Pneumonia, her mother now wants that she be shifted to AIIMS at New Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the AIIMS authorities have been directed to make required arrangements for the proper treatment and care of the rape survivor. The authorities of the hospital said that the same facility will be accorded to the injured lawyer upon request.

The young woman was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. She is currently battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. The accident claimed the lives of two of her aunts.

Notably, Mahesh Singh, the uncle of the survivor, has been transferred from the jail in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi’s Tihar jail in pursuance of the court’s earlier direction to ensure his safety.