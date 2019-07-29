New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor, who met with a deadly car accident is battling for life at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. The woman has been kept on a ventilator as her lung has collapsed. Doctors have said that she has multiple fractures and a head injury. “Lady (rape survivor) and lawyer both are on ventilator and in critical but stable condition. Girl has fracture on her leg and a head injury,” Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-Charge, Trauma Center, King George’s Medical University hospital said.

The rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail when the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district. An initial probe revealed that the number plate of the empty truck that hit the car was scrubbed and blackened. After the crash, the truck driver had fled the spot. Later in the day, the truck was recovered and the driver was arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the survivor’s mother has cried foul, saying, “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us.” Further, she alleged that the son of a co-accused in the Unnao rape case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had issued them threats. “They said that they will deal with us,” a leading news channel reported the mother as saying.

Sengar Booked For Murder, Criminal Conspiracy

The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others (Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Awadhesh Singh) in connection with accident yesterday. The BJP MLA, who is in jail, has been booked afresh on attempt to murder charge.

The FIR was registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

‘Rape Survivor’s Security Informed Sengar About Family’s Rae Bareli Trip’

The FIR filed against Sengar revealed that the cops, who were deployed for the security of the Unnao rape survivor, had informed the leader and his associates of the family’s movement to Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Contrary to the FIR, the Director General of Police (DGP) has denied any security lapse in the case saying that seven security personnel were posted at victim’s home and three were there to accompany her on yesterday.

Speaking to a news channel, a security personnel (gunner) said that they were asked to stay back as the car had no space. “The victim and her aunt told me that that there is no space in vehicle. She said five people were going hence there was nothing to worry about,” survivor’s gunner Suresh Kumar said.

Political outrage

The accident turned into a major political controversy with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, questioning BJP State Government’s ‘audacity’ to run a ‘fear-free Uttar Pradesh’ campaign.

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted.

“She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a ‘fear-free Uttar Pradesh’ campaign?” she added.

Calling the road accident a shocking incident, she also asked about the ongoing CBI inquiry in the case. “Why is the BJP MLA still in the BJP? Why the lack in security to the victim and witnesses? Is it possible to get justice from BJP government without answers of these questions?.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. ”Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you,” Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP should focus on what’s happening in UP instead of defaming the Bengal government. “Everyday they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao, two relatives of victim died & she is in serious condition. There should be a high power inquiry,” Banerjee said.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue in the Parliament and alleged that it could be a conspiracy to murder the woman who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017. Yadav also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the accident.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the rape survivor at the Lucknow hospital and claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government visited the woman.

“I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility,” Maliwal posted on Twitter.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the incident ‘state sponsored barbarism’. Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, “Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy and a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism?”

What is the Unnao rape case?

A 16-year-old girl accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of allegedly raping her at his house in 2017. The incident came to light after the victim tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8, 2017 claiming inaction in the investigation of the rape case.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested last year and since then he has been in prison.

Later, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up in custody by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and his aides. Later, he succumbed to injuries in hospital.An FIR was lodged against Sengar on April 12, 2018 under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.