New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in Unnao rape victim accident case. Sengar’s driver Ashish Kumar Pal, driver of the truck which rammed into the car killing the two aunts and leaving the girl and her lawyer critically injured, has also been named in the chargesheet under 304-A, 338 and 279 of IPC.

The chargesheet was filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that no murder charges have been filed by the CBI against Kuldeep Sengar in the case.

Earlier the probe agency in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Last month, the Supreme Court had granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its investigation into the accident case.

The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, battled for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the road accident. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

After being discharged from AIIMS last month, the victim and her family are currently under CRPF cover on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought seven days from a city court to provide accommodation to the victim’s family. The survivor’s kin had earlier told the court that they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending a threat in their native state of UP.

